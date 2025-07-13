Google Unveils Aggressive Pricing for Pixel 10 Pro Series

Mountain View, California — Google is set to launch its Pixel 10 smartphone series in late August. Ahead of this launch, the tech company has revealed its pricing strategy, which is turning heads in the mobile technology community.

According to recent reports, the pricing for the various Pixel 10 models will be consistent across Europe. The Pixel 10 will start at €899 for the 128 GB variant, while the Pixel 10 Pro will begin at €1,099 for the same storage capacity. The higher-end Pixel 10 Pro XL will retail for €1,299 with 256 GB, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold will hit the market at €1,899, also featuring 256 GB of storage.

Notably, there will not be a 128 GB option for the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It appears that Google may have opted to drop this variant, leaving the 256 GB storage option as the base for that model. As the launch date approaches, more details about availability are expected to emerge.

The pricing moves by Google come as smartphone prices continue to rise across the market. Retaining the same pricing from previous models can be seen as a strategic move to attract consumers, especially with the anticipated enhancements, such as a shift from the current two-camera system to three cameras and the integration of the new Tensor G5 mobile chipset.

Furthermore, the incorporation of generative AI in the new Pixel 10 series signals Google’s commitment to staying competitive in the market. The Pixel 10, with its €899 price tag, could potentially shake things up for consumers looking for cutting-edge technology at a reasonable cost.

However, the pricing of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may disappoint some fans. Earlier speculation suggested that Google would aggressively price its foldable device to appeal to a broader audience. Instead, the price matches that of the previous year’s model, indicating a more cautious approach amid stiff competition.

With Samsung launching its Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip 7, as well as Honor‘s focus on premium design with the Magic V5, Google’s positioning of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold seems aimed at establishing a design reference rather than competing on price.

Google plans to debut the Pixel 10 family during a launch event scheduled for August 20, 2025, with retail availability expected the following week.