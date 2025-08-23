Google Unveils Pixel 10 Series of Smartphones with Advanced AI Features

Mountain View, California — Google has officially introduced its highly anticipated Pixel 10 series, featuring the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The launch was announced on August 20, 2025, showcasing cutting-edge technology and design enhancements.

The new smartphones are powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip and the Gemini Nano model, which significantly improve processing speed and AI functionality. The devices are available for preorder starting today, with retail availability set for August 28.

Among the new features are enhanced camera capabilities, including the first 5x telephoto lens for Pixel’s standard line, offering fast autofocus and up to 20x zoom. The Pixel 10 models also boast a satin-finish metal frame and four color options: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Lemongrass.

Pixel 10 Pro boasts a larger display and a more premium design, available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade. This model supports an impressive Pro Res Zoom feature, enabling up to 100x zoom. The devices continue Pixel’s legacy of excellent computational photography, enhanced with the help of the new Tensor G5 chip.

Google also highlighted the introduction of Magic Cue, a feature that proactively provides information and actions while users navigate through various apps, enhancing user experience. For example, when a user is on the phone with an airline, Magic Cue can automatically find flight details from emails.

Camera Coach, another new feature, will provide users tips to improve their photo skills while capturing images. The Pixel 10 models are designed for durability, claiming to use the most recycled materials yet found in a Pixel.

The starting prices for the new smartphones are set at $799 for the Pixel 10, $999 for the Pixel 10 Pro, and $1,199 for the Pixel 10 Pro XL. All models also include one year of free Google AI Pro services, making them not just devices, but intelligent companions in daily life.