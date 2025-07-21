Google Unveils Upcoming Pixel 10 Series Launch Date

Mountain View, California — Google officially announced that it will unveil its next-generation Pixel smartphones on August 20. The highly anticipated Pixel 10 series is set to debut various models, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, during a special event.

The announcement comes as excitement builds within the tech community. Google has established a reputation for producing quality Android devices, making this launch a significant moment. Leaks and rumors about the Pixel 10 series have intensified in the weeks leading up to the launch.

Sources indicate that the Pixel 10 series will not drastically differ from its predecessor, the Pixel 9. Minor updates, including enhanced specifications and features, are expected. The standard Pixel 10 will be joined by Pro models, with a Pro Fold option promising to build on last year’s technology.

Pricing details for the upcoming series suggest potential increases for some models. Android Headlines reported possible price hikes for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, while anticipated reductions in the Pixel 10 Fold’s pricing might come as a surprise. However, uncertainty surrounds uniform pricing due to global tariffs affecting production costs.

Most leaks suggest that the design will remain largely similar to the Pixel 9 series. However, improvements are expected, especially with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold potentially offering a larger battery capacity of 5,015 mAh, up from the 4,650 mAh found in its predecessor. Battery life has been a concern for Pixel users, and this change aims to address those complaints.

Fans of photography can look forward to new camera capabilities. The Pixel 10 is rumored to include a 50 MP main sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide lens, and for the first time, a telephoto lens in the base model. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to retain a similar camera setup to last year, focusing on subtle enhancements rather than overhauls.

Additionally, Google plans to integrate advanced AI features into the Pixel 10 series. The Tensor G5 chip, the new processor expected to power these devices, promises enhanced performance and capabilities related to gaming and photography.

Speculation also points to new software features that could significantly improve user interaction and personalization. A new on-device assistant aims to simplify tasks and integrate seamlessly with various Google applications.

As the launch date approaches, technology enthusiasts eagerly await what Google will reveal. All eyes will be on the Pixel event on August 20 to see if the rumors hold true.