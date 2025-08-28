Tech
Google Urges 2.5 Billion Gmail Users to Strengthen Passwords Amid Security Threats
Mountain View, California — Google has alerted its 2.5 billion Gmail users to update their passwords and enhance their account security following numerous successful hacking attempts. The company advised users to remain vigilant against suspicious activities and to implement additional security measures, such as two-factor authentication.
According to Google, hackers often gain access to Gmail accounts by sending deceptive emails with links leading to fake sign-in pages or tricking users into disclosing their two-factor authentication codes. While many users have strong, unique passwords, Google’s data suggests that only a third regularly update their passwords.
In a related note, Google warned customers to bolster their security protocols after a separate hacking incident. In June, the company reported that cybercriminals were using social engineering tactics to deceive individuals by posing as IT support staff. This method has proven particularly effective in manipulating employees, according to the tech giant.
The breach mainly affected publicly available information, including contact details for small- to medium-sized businesses. However, Google noted that the methods employed could potentially lead to more serious attacks in the future. “We believe threat actors using the ‘ShinyHunters’ brand may be preparing to escalate their extortion tactics by launching a data leak site,” Google stated.
In its notification sent to affected users on August 8, Google indicated that these new tactics are designed to intensify pressure on victims, particularly those involved in the recent UNC6040 Salesforce-related data breaches.
ShinyHunters, which appears to take its name from the popular Pokémon franchise, was established in 2020 and has been associated with several major breaches involving firms such as AT&T, Microsoft, Santander, and Ticketmaster.
Recent Posts
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years