Google Urges 2.5 Billion Gmail Users to Strengthen Passwords Amid Security Threats

Mountain View, California — Google has alerted its 2.5 billion Gmail users to update their passwords and enhance their account security following numerous successful hacking attempts. The company advised users to remain vigilant against suspicious activities and to implement additional security measures, such as two-factor authentication.

According to Google, hackers often gain access to Gmail accounts by sending deceptive emails with links leading to fake sign-in pages or tricking users into disclosing their two-factor authentication codes. While many users have strong, unique passwords, Google’s data suggests that only a third regularly update their passwords.

In a related note, Google warned customers to bolster their security protocols after a separate hacking incident. In June, the company reported that cybercriminals were using social engineering tactics to deceive individuals by posing as IT support staff. This method has proven particularly effective in manipulating employees, according to the tech giant.

The breach mainly affected publicly available information, including contact details for small- to medium-sized businesses. However, Google noted that the methods employed could potentially lead to more serious attacks in the future. “We believe threat actors using the ‘ShinyHunters’ brand may be preparing to escalate their extortion tactics by launching a data leak site,” Google stated.

In its notification sent to affected users on August 8, Google indicated that these new tactics are designed to intensify pressure on victims, particularly those involved in the recent UNC6040 Salesforce-related data breaches.

ShinyHunters, which appears to take its name from the popular Pokémon franchise, was established in 2020 and has been associated with several major breaches involving firms such as AT&T, Microsoft, Santander, and Ticketmaster.