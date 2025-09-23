News
Google Withdraws Data Center Proposal Amid Community Opposition
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Google abruptly withdrew its proposal to build a data center in Franklin Township on Monday, just minutes before the Indianapolis City-County Council was to vote on the project.
The rezoning plan, called “Project Flo,” aimed to convert approximately 470 acres of farmland into a data center campus. Proponents argued it would bring billions in investments, jobs, and tax relief to local schools, while opponents raised concerns over insufficient job creation, strain on local utilities, and the loss of farmland.
Until early Monday evening, the project seemed on track for approval, but significant community opposition regarding environmental and resource concerns led to Google’s decision to withdraw. “I’d like to announce our intention to withdraw this proposal,” said Joe Calderon, the attorney representing Google, as supporters celebrated the news.
Members of the council had expressed doubts, particularly Councilor Michael-Paul Hart (R-District 20), who highlighted concerns about potential stress on AES Indiana’s power grid. “In six years that I’ve been on this council, I haven’t seen both of these overflow rooms and the council chamber full. That is an amazing testament of what just happened tonight,” Hart said.
The group, Protect Franklin Township, voiced relief after months of activism against the data center. “We’re all so happy that this was the right choice tonight,” said member Meredith Sharp. “I want my life back. I want my community’s life back.”
Despite the setback for Google’s project, some council members, including Ron Gibson (D-District 8), lamented the potential loss of a significant investment. “A billion dollars is a lot to pass up,” Gibson said, referring to the economic opportunities the data center could have generated.
The farmland involved remains zoned for agricultural use for now, but the proposal is set to be formally withdrawn by the Metropolitan Development Commission on October 6. Afterward, no new rezoning petitions related to the site will be reviewed for three months.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett stated, “I respect their decision to withdraw their rezoning petition. The City remains committed to working alongside business leaders and neighbors to continue attracting new investments that create quality jobs.” The future for data center developments in central Indiana now seems uncertain as community opposition increases.
