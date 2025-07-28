Politics
GOP Divided as Calls for Epstein File Release Intensify
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tensions are rising among Republican lawmakers as demands for transparency regarding Jeffrey Epstein‘s files grow louder. Following a GOP-majority House Oversight subcommittee’s decision last week to subpoena the Department of Justice for Epstein-related documents, the party appears divided on how to handle the matter.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has faced criticism from some party members for not scheduling a vote on bills related to the Epstein case before Congress’s August recess. Notably, Missouri Republican Rep. Eric Burlison expressed concerns over the management of expectations, labeling it a “political mistake.” He stated, “I think saying that you’re going to be able to deliver when you haven’t even looked at all of the files was probably a misstep.”
Another GOP representative, Mike Kennedy of Utah, asserted the need for “full transparency” regarding Epstein’s activities, likening the situation to “a festering oil-infected wound.” He emphasized that while the identities of victims must remain protected, information about Epstein’s actions should be disclosed. Bolton’s commitment has sparked further discussion on how to approach the ongoing investigation.
Efforts by GOP Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna to push a separate bill for file release aim to bypass Johnson entirely. They require a majority of House members to support a discharge petition to force a vote. Johnson, however, has maintained support for the administration’s handling of the files, arguing against Massie and Khanna’s petition, calling it “reckless.”
Meanwhile, Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin addressed the limitations of Congress, stating judges ultimately decide what evidence is released from grand jury proceedings. “Congress does not have the ability to force the release of the files,” Mullin said.
Amid this political drama, the investigations surrounding Epstein continue to provoke intense public interest and demand for action. Trump has acknowledged the pressure from lawmakers during his five-day European trip, asserting that he wants to see all credible evidence related to Epstein released.
As Congressman Massie continues to rally support for his cause, many Republicans feel they need to make their stance clear to constituents. With Congress on recess, lawmakers will likely face direct inquiries from voters regarding the Epstein files, further escalating the urgency for transparency.
