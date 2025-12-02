GOP States Settle Lawsuit on Voter Citizenship Checks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four Republican-led states settled lawsuits with the federal government over access to voter citizenship data. Florida, Indiana, Iowa, and Ohio reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday, following a dispute that began during the Biden administration.

These states sued the agency approximately one year ago, arguing that it was withholding vital citizenship information needed to verify voter eligibility. Under the new agreement, they can utilize the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program, which has been significantly upgraded to allow more extensive checks.

The states can now search for thousands of voters using names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers. The settlement also grants the states permission to share driver’s license records with the Department of Homeland Security to help modernize its database.

Voting rights advocates have raised concerns about the implications of this data sharing, warning that it could lead to unlawful purges of eligible voters from the rolls. The issue is expected to become a focal point in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

President Donald Trump‘s Department of Justice had previously requested complete voter rolls from at least half the states, causing further concern about how the data might be used. Illegal voting by noncitizens in federal elections carries severe penalties, including felonies and deportation.

The SAVE program, which has existed for decades, is managed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a branch of DHS. Recently, the program was made free for election officials and allows quicker searches without needing special identification numbers. It ensures that initial verification of citizenship can be obtained within 48 hours.

As part of the settlement, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, and Ohio will establish a memorandum of understanding with DHS within 90 days. This includes developing a new agreement to improve the SAVE system.