Gopher Basketball Weekly Show Begins December 2 At Buffalo Wild Wings

Minneapolis, MN – Gopher Basketball Weekly, featuring men’s head coach Niko Medved, is set to start on December 2. This program aims to give fans an inside look at the Gopher men’s basketball team.

This year, the show will take place at Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 2001 SE University Avenue, Suite 100, adjacent to Williams Arena. Fans are encouraged to attend the live shows, which will alternate between Monday and Tuesday depending on the team’s game schedule. However, taped shows, particularly those during the February 17 West Coast trip, will be closed to the public.

The opening event will air locally on KFAN + at 12 p.m. on December 2 and will re-air on KFAN 100.3 FM the following day. Starting December 8, subsequent episodes will be broadcast on KFAN and the Gopher Radio Network.

The full schedule of shows is as follows:

Tuesday, December 2 (Open to Public)

Monday, December 8 (Open to Public)

Tuesday, December 16 (Open to Public)

Tuesday, December 23 (Open to Public)

Tuesday, December 30 (Open to Public)

Monday, January 5 (Open to Public)

Monday, January 12 (Open to Public)

Monday, January 19 (AV)

Tuesday, January 27 (Open to Public)

Tuesday, February 3 (Open to Public)

Tuesday, February 10 (Open to Public)

Tuesday, February 17 (West Coast Trip – On Location)

Monday, February 23 (TBD)

Tuesday, March 3 (TBD)

Tuesday, March 10 (TBD)

Dates and locations are subject to change. Fans are advised to stay updated through the university’s athletic communications.