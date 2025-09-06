Gophers Aim for Second Win Against Demons on Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to start their season 2-0 when they host the Northwestern State Demons on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The matchup is set for 11 a.m and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The Gophers enter the game following a 23-10 victory over the Buffalo Bulls. Their opponents, the Demons, recently broke a 20-game losing streak with a win against Alcorn State.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck expressed confidence in his team after their last performance, especially in quarterback Drake Lindsey, who threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Lindsey’s debut included some impressive connections, notably a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Smith. “He played incredibly poised,” Fleck said of Lindsey.

Despite the strong performance, Fleck noted areas for improvement, including tackling and catching, as key areas for the team to address. Last week, the team struggled with about four dropped passes and missed a few opportunities. “We just need to execute at a higher level,” Lindsey said.

Running back Darius Taylor also excelled in the previous matchup, with 141 rushing yards. In the fourth quarter, he led a 16-play drive that consumed the final 9:45 of the game clock. Fleck emphasized the importance of maintaining that momentum, stating, “That was a mindset drive, and that’s going to help us as we keep going throughout the year.”

As Northwestern State joins the Gophers on Saturday, they aim to build on their first win after a long drought. Known for their defensive strength, the Gophers hope to leverage their advantage against a team that has struggled in recent seasons. The Northwestern State Demons also have the unique opportunity to face a Big Ten opponent for the first time.

This matchup is anticipated to showcase the strengths of both teams, with Minnesota looking to establish a strong passing attack alongside a revitalized rushing game. Coach Fleck insists, “It’s simply about us. We want to keep developing and getting better with every game.”