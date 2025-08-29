Gophers Football Kicks Off 2025 Season Against Buffalo

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Gophers will start their 2025 football season Thursday night against the Buffalo Bulls at Huntington Bank Stadium. This game marks the beginning of head coach P.J. Fleck‘s ninth season in charge of the team.

Drake Lindsey, a redshirt freshman, is set to make his first start as quarterback after spending last year learning from former starter Max Brosmer, who has moved on to the NFL. Fleck praised Lindsey’s talent, saying, “That’s one of the best I’ve ever had, if not the best I’ve had, at a very young age.”

The Gophers’ offense will also showcase new running back A.J. Turner, a transfer from Marshall who impressed with an 8.31 yards-per-carry average last season. “His tape at Marshall, it’s fantastic with how explosive he is,” said offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr.

With the departure of last year’s key wide receivers Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer, the Gophers have turned to transfers Javon Tracy, Logan Loya, and Malachi Coleman to help fill the void. Tracy led Miami of Ohio with 57 catches last season, while Loya had a solid career at UCLA.

On defense, the Gophers will rely on veteran players like Anthony Smith and Deven Eastern, who both contributed significantly last year. Smith led the team with 11.5 tackles for loss while Eastern brings valuable experience as a third-year starter.

Linebacker Maverick Baranowski aims to step into a leadership role this year, boasting 65 tackles last season. “He set a standard for me and the rest of the linebackers,” he said regarding former player Cody Lindenberg.

In addition, Koi Perich will expand his role to include offensive responsibilities after a standout year on defense, leading the Big Ten with five interceptions as a freshman.

Buffalo enters the game with a solid 9-4 season behind them and poses a challenge for the Gophers, particularly on the defensive side. The Bulls’ linebacker Red Murdock recorded 156 tackles last year, among the best nationally.

The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and Gophers are favored by 17.5 points, with an over/under of 43.5. This matchup presents a crucial opportunity for Minnesota to set the tone for the upcoming season.