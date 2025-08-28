Gophers Open 2025 Season Against Buffalo Bulls Thursday Night

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Golden Gophers kick off their 2025 football season Thursday night by hosting the Buffalo Bulls at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. and marks the ninth year under head coach P.J. Fleck.

The Gophers face a Buffalo team that concluded last season with a 9-4 record and a victory in the Bahamas Bowl against Liberty. When the two teams met in Fleck’s first game with Minnesota in 2017, the Gophers secured a narrow victory, winning 17-7.

This season, Minnesota will introduce redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey, who is taking over the starting role from Max Brosmer, now with the Vikings. Lindsey showed promise last year, completing four of five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. His performance during training camp has impressed the coaching staff.

Joining the offense is Koi Perich, a true freshman from Esko, Minnesota, who excelled last season with five interceptions in the Big Ten and strong performance in returns. He will play primarily as a wide receiver this season.

On special teams, the Gophers must replace kicker Dragan Kesich and punter Mark Crawford, both of whom have exhausted their eligibility. Tom Weston, a transfer from Ouachita Baptist, is the leading candidate at punter, while Brady Denaburg, who transferred from Syracuse, will serve as the starting kicker.

The matchup features a notable confrontation between Minnesota’s running back Darius Taylor, who rushed for 986 yards last year, and Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock, who ranked second nationally with 156 tackles last season.

In the passing game, Buffalo quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson, a transfer from UConn, will lead the Bulls. Roberson passed for over 2,000 yards last season and has the experience needed against a Gophers secondary that is adjusting after losing two starting cornerbacks.

As the Gophers prepare for an expected near-capacity crowd, fans should remember that they will receive gold rally towels at the gate, as the team is celebrating a “Gold Out” game with all gold uniforms. Parking availability will be limited due to the State Fair, and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

This game marks the beginning of yet another chapter in the storied history of Gopher football, and a determined performance tonight could set the tone for the season ahead.