Gophers Open Season with Victory Over Buffalo in 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Gophers kicked off their 2025 football season with a 23-10 victory over the Buffalo Bulls on Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium. This marked the first game for new starting quarterback Drake Lindsey, who impressed fans and coaches alike with his performance.

Lindsey completed 19 of 35 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, showing his command of the playbook after a year as the understudy to Max Brosmer. His first touchdown came in the second quarter when he connected with tight end Jameson Geers on a 9-yard pass. Lindsey’s second touchdown, a 60-yard throw to Jalen Smith in the fourth quarter, helped solidify the lead.

Running back Darius Taylor also put on a strong performance, rushing for 141 yards on 30 carries. Taylor’s ability to gain yards on the ground was crucial for Minnesota, especially after their offense struggled to convert opportunities into touchdowns in the red zone.

The Gophers’ defense played a key role in the victory, allowing only 151 total yards to the Bulls and forcing six three-and-outs. Minnesota’s defense held Buffalo to just one touchdown, making it difficult for the Bulls to establish any momentum. Senior defensive linemen Anthony Smith, Deven Eastern, and Jalen Logan-Redding combined for significant pressure throughout the game.

Buffalo, a team that finished last season with a solid 9-4 record, found it challenging to break through a staunch Gophers defense. Minnesota’s secondary, led by safety Koi Perich, aimed to make big plays and halted the Bulls in the red zone on several occasions. Buffalo’s lone touchdown was a 40-yard pass from quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson to receiver Victor Snow.

P.J. Fleck, the Gophers’ head coach, praised his team’s resilience after the game. “We learned tonight that even when we face adversity, we must keep pushing forward,” Fleck said, reflecting on the team’s performance and its ability to secure the win despite missed opportunities.

Next, the Gophers will look to build on this victory when they face the Northwestern State Demons at home on September 6th.