Gospel Legend Mama Mosie Burks Passes Away at 92

JACKSON, Miss. — Mama Mosie Burks, a revered gospel music pioneer, has died at the age of 92. Burks was celebrated for her powerful performances with the Mississippi Mass Choir, where her influence shaped the choir’s unique sound.

The Mississippi Mass Choir honored Burks in a heartfelt Facebook post, stating, “Mama Mosie’s powerful voice, unshakable faith and joyful spirit touched hearts around the world and helped define the sound and soul of the Mississippi Mass Choir. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Burks’s voice featured prominently in several of the choir’s most beloved songs, including “They Got the Word,” “I’m Not Tired Yet,” and “This Morning When I Rose.” Her commitment to her craft resonated with audiences far and wide.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, friends and family made a special effort to honor Burks by surprising her with a birthday celebration at her nursing home, where she turned 87. The touching moment is captured in a video shared online.

Funeral arrangements for Mama Mosie Burks are currently underway, as fans and family prepare to pay their respects to a legendary figure in gospel music.