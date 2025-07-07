Entertainment
Gospel Legend Mama Mosie Burks Passes Away at 92
JACKSON, Miss. — Mama Mosie Burks, a revered gospel music pioneer, has died at the age of 92. Burks was celebrated for her powerful performances with the Mississippi Mass Choir, where her influence shaped the choir’s unique sound.
The Mississippi Mass Choir honored Burks in a heartfelt Facebook post, stating, “Mama Mosie’s powerful voice, unshakable faith and joyful spirit touched hearts around the world and helped define the sound and soul of the Mississippi Mass Choir. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”
Burks’s voice featured prominently in several of the choir’s most beloved songs, including “They Got the Word,” “I’m Not Tired Yet,” and “This Morning When I Rose.” Her commitment to her craft resonated with audiences far and wide.
In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, friends and family made a special effort to honor Burks by surprising her with a birthday celebration at her nursing home, where she turned 87. The touching moment is captured in a video shared online.
Funeral arrangements for Mama Mosie Burks are currently underway, as fans and family prepare to pay their respects to a legendary figure in gospel music.
Recent Posts
- The Shift in Workplace Humor: A Changing Landscape
- Discover the Convenience of International Travel with Air Canada
- Des Moines Police Chase Ends with One Arrest After Crash
- Yulissa Escobar Reveals Details of Abrupt Exit from Love Island USA
- WWE Raw Results: Breakker Dominates Zayn in Providence Showdown
- Charlize Theron Calls Out Hollywood’s Gender Double Standard in Action Films
- Duke Nukem Joins World of Tanks in New Battle Pass Event
- NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for July 7, 2025
- Zombies Stars Pass the Torch in New Franchise Film
- New Georgia Project Faces Budget Crisis Amid Organizational Changes
- James Gunn Talks Superman Inspiration from His Dog
- Classic Halloween Films Get New 4K Editions Ahead of Spooky Season
- Kelly Osbourne Engaged to Sid Wilson at Emotional Concert
- Matthew McConaughey Pleads for Support Amid Texas Flood Disaster
- Ohio Lottery Jackpot Grows to $203 Million After No Winner
- Jazz Triumph Over 76ers In Ace Bailey’s Summer League Debut
- Giants Miss Out on Key Free Agents, Impacting Future Plans
- Debate Over Best Lord of the Rings Movie Heats Up
- Protests Erupt in Mexico City Over Gentrification and Rising Rents
- Diamondbacks Eye Trades As Deadline Approaches