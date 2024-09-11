Entertainment
Gospel Music Star Dele Gold Passes Away
Dele Agbeyo, popularly known as Dele Gold, a prominent figure in the Juju and Gospel music scene, has sadly passed away at the age of 50. The news of his demise has been confirmed by various colleagues and friends in the music industry.
Sources indicate that Dele Gold died on Wednesday, September 11, after a brief illness. Though full details regarding his health condition leading to his death are not available, his untimely passing has left many of his fans and associates in shock.
Colleagues such as Titi Oguntoyinbo, Akinlabi Major, and Alayo Melody Singer have expressed their grief on social media platforms. Akinlabi Major took to Facebook to mourn, stating, ‘Let someone tell me this is not true. RIP Dele Gold.’ The heartfelt tributes reflect the deep loss felt in the music community.
Wonder Doyin Kujore also shared his sentiments, emphasizing the transient nature of life and expressing his sorrow over the loss of yet another talented artist. He stated that it is difficult for him to post about those who die prematurely, but felt compelled to pay his last respects.
Dele Gold, known for his contributions to both Juju and Gospel music, had previously collaborated with legendary Juju musician Chief Ebenezer Obey, showcasing his significant impact on the genre. He hailed from Usi, Ekiti State, but grew up in Faforiji, Osun State, where he nurtured his love for music.
Recent Posts
- Gani Adams Critiques President Tinubu’s Administration in Open Letter
- Survivor of September 11th Attacks Shares His Story and Lessons Learned
- Claims of Kamala Harris Wearing Disguised Earpieces During Debate Debunked
- Belarus Defense Ministry Official Claims Pokémon Go as Intelligence Tool
- Trump and Harris Clash Over Foreign Policy in Latest Presidential Debate
- Borno State Government Responds to Flood Disaster in Maiduguri
- Leaders Gather for 9/11 Commemoration at Ground Zero
- Astronaut Frank L. Culbertson Jr Reflects on 9/11 from Space
- Fort Lauderdale Mayor Warns of Legal Challenges Amid New Homelessness Legislation
- Gospel Music Star Dele Gold Passes Away
- Kamala Harris Highlights John McCain in Presidential Debate
- U.S. Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Amidst Political Landscape
- Roberto Luongo Makes a Splash in Beer League Hockey
- Commemoration of the 23rd Anniversary of September 11 Attacks
- 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
- Bafana Bafana Secures Dramatic Victory Against South Sudan
- Malaika Arora’s Father Passes Away: Investigation Underway
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes South Indian Film Debut in Devara: Part 1
- Public Demonstration for Justice for Fallen Artist Mohbad
- The Amazing Race Canada Renewed for Season 11