Gospel Music Star Dele Gold Passes Away

Dele Agbeyo, popularly known as Dele Gold, a prominent figure in the Juju and Gospel music scene, has sadly passed away at the age of 50. The news of his demise has been confirmed by various colleagues and friends in the music industry.

Sources indicate that Dele Gold died on Wednesday, September 11, after a brief illness. Though full details regarding his health condition leading to his death are not available, his untimely passing has left many of his fans and associates in shock.

Colleagues such as Titi Oguntoyinbo, Akinlabi Major, and Alayo Melody Singer have expressed their grief on social media platforms. Akinlabi Major took to Facebook to mourn, stating, ‘Let someone tell me this is not true. RIP Dele Gold.’ The heartfelt tributes reflect the deep loss felt in the music community.

Wonder Doyin Kujore also shared his sentiments, emphasizing the transient nature of life and expressing his sorrow over the loss of yet another talented artist. He stated that it is difficult for him to post about those who die prematurely, but felt compelled to pay his last respects.

Dele Gold, known for his contributions to both Juju and Gospel music, had previously collaborated with legendary Juju musician Chief Ebenezer Obey, showcasing his significant impact on the genre. He hailed from Usi, Ekiti State, but grew up in Faforiji, Osun State, where he nurtured his love for music.