Gotham Awards: Anderson’s Film Wins Big, Panahi Takes Home Three

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Thomas Anderson‘s film, “One Battle After Another,” won the best feature prize at the 2025 Gotham Awards on Dec. 1. Iranian director Jafar Panahi had a notable evening as well, winning all three awards for which his film, “It Was Just an Accident,” was nominated. The ceremony took place at Cipriani Wall Street as part of the awards season kickoff.

Anderson expressed surprise at the recognition, stating, “I didn’t expect this, actually. I started to think I didn’t know what was going on.” His film, a major studio release reportedly costing over $130 million, stood out among previous winners of the Gothams, which typically celebrate independent films.

Panahi, currently facing legal challenges and recently sentenced to a year in prison in absentia, dedicated his award for best original screenplay to independent filmmakers in Iran and abroad. He emphasized the risks taken by creators who work in silence, stating their perseverance for truth and humanity is commendable.

During his award acceptance, Panahi reflected on his early career and the sacrifices he made for his art. He recalled a film he destroyed to avoid embarrassment, underscoring how it shaped his journey as a filmmaker. Panahi’s film also won best international feature and best director, showcasing his significant contributions despite personal hardships.

While Anderson’s film was the night’s highlight, it was not without competition. The awards wore a festive atmosphere as special tributes honored various individuals, including Guillermo del Toro, Tessa Thompson, and Hugh Jackman. The evening’s celebrations framed this year’s results as a mix of surprise and recognition for both mainstream and independent cinema.

Wunmi Mosaku won best supporting performance for her role in “Sinners,” with director Ryan Coogler accepting the award on her behalf. Neither Mosaku nor lead performance winner Sopé Dìrísù were present to accept their awards directly. Their victories pointed to a keen year where actors took to diverse narratives, embodying the awards’ spirit of storytelling.

The Gotham Awards have long been influential yet offbeat compared to other ceremonies, often leading to unexpected winners decided by small juries. This unique quality brought energy to the room, highlighting both the surprise wins and heartfelt acceptance speeches throughout the night.