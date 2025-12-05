Entertainment
Gotham Awards: Edgerton and Cameron Clash Over Streaming Eligibility
New York, NY – At the Gotham Awards on Monday night, actor Joel Edgerton responded to filmmaker James Cameron‘s view that films without theatrical releases shouldn’t qualify for the Oscars.
Edgerton stated, “None of us should be squabbling with each other over what has a right to be seen or awarded.” He emphasized that many filmmakers get their opportunities through streaming platforms, adding, “I don’t necessarily think something should be seen as lesser than.”
Cameron criticized Netflix‘s awards strategy on Matt Belloni‘s podcast “The Town,” describing it as “fundamentally rotten at the core.” He argued that eligibility should require films to play for at least a month in over 2,000 theaters, insisting a movie “should be made as a movie for theatrical.”
The Academy‘s rules for the 2025 Oscars necessitate a one-week qualifying theatrical run and a subsequent seven-day expansion in ten of the top 50 U.S. markets. Edgerton pointed out that this change might negatively affect independent films that lack the resources for extended theatrical runs.
“I think the point that James is making is there should be more of a robust fight for the survival of cinema,” Edgerton said. He respects Cameron’s career but believes that restricting streaming films undermines opportunities for many directors.
Stellan Skarsgård, star of “Sentimental Value,” supported Cameron, stating, “That’s the only way to make the theater survive. And without cinema, you don’t have any Netflix.”
Despite this, many viewers prefer watching new releases at home. According to recent surveys, about three-quarters of U.S. adults have streamed a movie in the past year, with nearly one-third doing so at least once a month.
Park Chan-Wook, director of “No Other Choice,” commented, “I understand the sentiment behind why [Cameron] would say that,” but highlighted the significant amount of quality films produced for streaming.
Edgerton reflected on his own experiences with cinema, noting that many of his favorite films from the 1970s were first viewed on VHS rather than in theaters. “I would still semi-die on a hill for cinema. But I’m also a pragmatist,” he concluded.
