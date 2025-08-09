Gotham FC Hosts Rival Washington Spirit in NWSL Showdown

Harrison, N.J. (08/08/2025) – Gotham FC welcomes the Washington Spirit on Saturday in a highly anticipated match that embodies the spirit of rivalry in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

The noon kickoff at Sports Illustrated Stadium will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Fans expect a lively atmosphere as both teams vie for valuable points in the playoff race.

“The feeling of a rivalry is something that obviously takes time to grow, but certainly I do think we feel rivalry with them — because of their proximity to us and a number of other factors,” Gotham general manager Yael Averbuch West said.

Gotham FC, currently in eighth place with a record of 5 wins, 5 losses, and 4 draws, is looking to rebound from a disappointing draw against the Chicago Stars last weekend. “Looking to bounce back from maybe what we felt like wasn’t our best performance last week,” said Gotham star midfielder Rose Lavelle.

Esther González, the current NWSL Golden Boot leader with 10 goals, missed last week’s match due to her commitments with the Spanish national team but will return on Saturday, albeit with restrictions on her playing time, according to head coach Juan Carlos Amorós.

The Spirit, who sit in third place, are coming off a thrilling 2-1 victory against Portland. Trinity Rodman, who scored a last-minute winner in her first appearance after a lengthy injury hiatus, is expected to play a key role.

Washington’s head coach, Adrián González, expressed excitement for the matchup, noting the strong history between the two teams. “There’s definitely some history and good matchups,” Rodman added, emphasizing the competitive nature of the game.

Both teams have strong offensive capabilities, with Washington leading in major attacking stats. However, Gotham prides itself on solid defense, having allowed only 14 goals in 14 matches.

Looking forward, each team has a chance to further cement its playoff status. Following this weekend’s match, Gotham will remain at home to face the Houston Dash.