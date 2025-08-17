Gotham FC Set to Host Houston Dash on August 23

Harrison, New Jersey — Gotham FC will host the Houston Dash today at 4 p.m. at Sports Illustrated Stadium, aiming to extend their unbeaten streak. Brazilian forward Gabi Portilho returns to the lineup after recovering from a hip injury, marking her first start since April 26.

Portilho’s comeback follows her participation in the Copa América Femenina, where she showcased her skills for Brazil. She previously contributed off the bench in a 0-0 draw against Washington. Coach Juan Carlos Amorós has also re-signed forward Katie Stengel, who is set to start for the first time since her transfer back to Gotham.

Gotham FC currently has a record of 5-5-5 and 20 points, sitting in a solid position as they face Houston, who struggles with a record of 4-8-3 and has not secured a win in their last three away matches. The game can be watched on MSG Networks and streamed nationally on NWSL+.

Today’s match is significant for defender Mandy Freeman. She will make her 107th regular season appearance for Gotham FC, becoming the club’s all-time appearances leader. Freeman, who serves as captain, has played all her professional matches with Gotham.

Alongside Freeman in defense are Jess Carter, Lilly Reale, and Emily Sonnett, marking their eighth match together as a starting quartet. Up front, Portilho will partner with Stengel and Esther González, who is currently tied for the NWSL’s top scorer.

Ann-Katrin Berger will start in goal, aiming for her sixth clean sheet in 38 consecutive regular season appearances. The midfield features Jaelin Howell, Rose Lavelle, and Sarah Schupansky for the second straight match.

The substitutes include Shelby Hogan, Bruninha, Kayla Duran, and others. Defender Tierna Davidson and forward Ella Stevens are out with injuries, with Midge Purce also unavailable due to a thigh issue. Geyse will miss the match due to a one-game suspension.

As Gotham looks to capitalize on their current momentum, the outcome of today’s game against Houston Dash promises to be crucial for both teams.