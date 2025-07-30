Gothic Shoes Steal the Show at ‘Wednesday’ Season Two Premiere

London, England – The highly anticipated Season Two premiere of Netflix‘s ‘Wednesday‘ brought a stylish twist to the gothic aesthetic on July 27, 2025. Gothic shoe styles took center stage as the cast showcased their darkly chic outfits.

Lead actress Jenna Ortega, known for her role as Wednesday Addams, along with fellow cast members, sported footwear that perfectly matched the vintage goth-inspired costumes. Chunky combat boots, sleek platform pumps, and edgy leather boots highlighted their looks, echoing both Victorian mourning and ’90s goth rock influences.

Emma Myers, reprising her role as Enid Sinclair, made a statement at the premiere in a striking ruby red outfit that paired gothic glamour with high fashion. She wore the sold-out Etana 80 strappy heel sandals, featuring mirrored ruby leather and a graceful 4-inch spike heel. The shoes complemented her crimson lace mini dress, which featured sheer long sleeves and a gathered high neckline.

According to a representative from the brand, the Etana heel is currently unavailable, but it has previously been spotted on the red carpet at other star-studded events. Myers’ red ensemble provided a refreshing contrast to Ortega’s traditional darker palette, showcasing the thematic elegance of the series.

The premiere at Central Hall Westminster also marked the kick-off of the ‘Summer of Woe’ marketing campaign for the second season, set to debut on August 6. Ortega’s and Myers’ looks further offered glimpses into the stylized world of ‘Wednesday,’ where beauty trends often blend eeriness with elegance.

Ortega herself has become a fashion icon, known for pushing gothic boundaries with her wardrobe choices. One of her standout looks from the press tour features a dramatic black Givenchy outfit, complete with ultra-padded puff sleeves and striking platform pumps, further solidifying her role in reshaping current fashion trends.

As ‘Wednesday’ returns for its second season, the show promises to dive deeper into the Addams family saga, bringing new dynamics and characters into play, including Morticia’s mother, played by Joanna Lumley.