News
Gov. Abbott Activates Emergency Response as Tropical System Approaches Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has activated multiple state emergency response teams as a tropical system is forecast to impact the Texas Gulf Coast and South Texas starting Friday.
“As Texas braces for incoming heavy rain and strong winds along the Gulf Coast and South Texas, I activated emergency response resources to help local officials protect their fellow Texans,” Abbott said in a press release on Wednesday. “This tropical system could lead to dangerous travel conditions and potential flash flooding. Texans are urged to take all necessary precautions.”
The National Weather Service reports that the system will bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding to parts of South Texas and the Gulf Coast. These conditions could create hazardous travel and the risk of dangerous flash flooding.
As of Thursday afternoon, the potential for the system to develop into a named storm was decreasing, according to the National Hurricane Center. While it is not expected to become a named storm, it could bring significant rainfall to the Texas coast.
The KHOU 11 Weather Team anticipates daily downpours in Houston and nearby areas, with the heaviest rain likely from Friday into Saturday as the tropical wave reaches the Gulf. Rain totals could reach an inch in some areas on Friday, with storms possibly arriving earlier on Saturday.
At Abbott’s direction, several agencies have been deployed or placed on alert. Texans are encouraged to make emergency plans, assemble a supply kit, and follow instructions from local officials.
