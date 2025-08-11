Gov. Abbott Threatens to Expel Texas Democrats Over Redistricting Standoff

Austin, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has made a strong promise to expel Democratic lawmakers from the state legislature if they do not return for a special session currently underway. The session includes a controversial congressional redistricting plan that could give the Republican Party an additional five favorable seats before the midterm elections.

Abbott, speaking on “Fox News’ America’s Newsroom” on Monday, accused the absent Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities. “These Democrats have absconded from their responsibility,” he stated, advocating for their removal from office because they are not fulfilling their elected duties.

This threat follows the Democrats fleeing Texas to avoid voting on the redistricting bill. Abbott’s comments were reinforced in a letter sent out the previous evening, marking his commitment to uphold the legislative process.

Texas Democrats, including dozens who left the state, argue they are protesting a process they deem corrupt. Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu asserted, “We’re not here to play games. We’re here to demand an end to this corrupt process.”

Each day the lawmakers remain absent, they face a fine of $500 for breaking the legislative quorum. Abbott warned that if any lawmaker receives money to help with the fines, it could lead to serious legal consequences, including bribery charges.

If the Democrats return by 3 p.m. Central time, Abbott indicated that they would avoid facing any legal retribution.

In response to Abbott’s ultimatum, the Texas House Democratic Caucus issued a terse statement, saying, “Come and take it.”

The situation reflects growing tensions within Texas politics as parties clash over election integrity and representation. Abbott’s redistricting initiative has drawn sharp criticism, with accusations from Democrats about the GOP manipulating the districts to weaken minority voting power.

As the midterm elections approach, both sides are grappling for advantages, with Abbott insisting that the planned changes will better reflect Texas’ diverse population while Democrats argue it undermines fair representation.