Washington, D.C. — Gov. Adriana D. Kugler, currently serving on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, recently spoke about inflation and monetary policy in a discussion at Georgetown University.

As the first Hispanic member in the board’s 109-year history, Kugler has a unique perspective, having been the Chief Economist at the U.S. Department of Labor from 2011 to 2013. During those years, she shaped national employment policy to aid economic recovery.

In 2022, she represented the U.S. at the World Bank, addressing global food insecurity and pushing for budget support to Ukraine. Her extensive experience in labor market issues informs her current work at the Federal Reserve, where she helps guide monetary policy that impacts millions of Americans.

In her recent talk at Georgetown, Kugler highlighted the rise of inflation during the post-pandemic period, noting its recent decline and the important lessons learned throughout this time. She emphasized the Federal Reserve’s approach to navigating these economic challenges while maintaining stability.

“Understanding the dynamics of inflation is crucial for our current and future economic policies,” Kugler said. She reflected on the need for continual evaluation to support effective monetary strategies.

As the economy grapples with remaining uncertainties, Kugler’s insights will play a key role in shaping future Federal Reserve decisions.