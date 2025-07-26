Politics
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez Launches Campaign for Wisconsin Governor
Madison, Wisconsin — Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez confirmed on her 50th birthday that she is running for governor of Wisconsin. Rodriguez, a former emergency room nurse, made the announcement on Friday, just one day after incumbent Gov. Tony Evers declared he would not seek re-election.
Rodriguez is the first major candidate to enter the race to succeed Evers, who has served as governor for six years. Evers, who will turn 74 in November, has been a dedicated public servant for 50 years and chose to retire to spend more time with family.
In her campaign launch video, Rodriguez highlighted her background in nursing and expressed her commitment to key issues. She emphasized, “I’m used to being on my feet and getting right to the point, so let’s go. I’m running for governor.” She vowed to expand Medicaid and increase salaries for public teachers, stating that “we’ve got a real shot at flipping the state Legislature, and with a Democratic governor, we can finally expand Medicaid and boost our healthcare workforce.”
Rodriguez served in the emergency department at Baltimore‘s Mercy Medical Center and worked for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before returning to Wisconsin. She also previously served in the state Assembly, winning a Republican district in 2020.
As the first official candidate, Rodriguez enters a potentially competitive Democratic primary. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced he plans to run as well, while others, including former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Senator Kelda Roys, are considering their options. Rodriguez acknowledges that there are challenges ahead but is committed to rallying support. “With a Democratic governor, we can strengthen our farms, unions, and small businesses, fund our public schools, and give teachers the raise they’ve earned,” she said.
In addition to the Democratic candidates, two Republicans, businessman Bill Berrien and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, have already announced campaigns. With candidates able to declare until June next year, the race for Wisconsin governor is just beginning as individuals prepare to build name recognition and campaign funds.
