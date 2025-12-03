Tech
Gov. Spencer Cox Unveils ‘Pro-Human AI’ Initiative in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Gov. Spencer Cox announced a new initiative aimed at promoting responsible artificial intelligence during the Utah AI Summit on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. The initiative, dubbed ‘pro-human AI,’ seeks to address the integration of AI in daily life according to Utah’s values.
‘We have to apply Utah values to this new technology,’ Cox told a crowd of policymakers and tech leaders. He emphasized the importance of making deliberate choices about how AI is developed and used.
Cox explained that while the government should not dictate how companies create technology, it has a duty to protect data privacy and safeguard children from harmful content. He remarked that state action is necessary due to federal inaction on these issues.
‘Congress should not be stopping us from being able to do that,’ he stated, as he criticized attempts by federal lawmakers, backed by President Donald Trump, to limit state-level AI regulations.
The initiative will cover six key areas: workforce, industry, state government, academia, public policy, and learning. Cox announced plans for a ‘pro-human AI academic consortium’ aimed at fostering innovation that enhances human experiences.
The state will invest $10 million into developing an ‘AI-ready’ curriculum, focused on sectors such as energy and deep technology essential for AI advancement. ‘The goal here is to ensure every Utah student and worker can adapt, up-skill and succeed as AI transforms the workplace,’ Cox said.
Additionally, the governor plans to implement new regulations regarding AI during the upcoming legislative session starting in January. These regulations will target the negative impacts of AI chatbots, demand transparency for AI-generated deepfakes, and limit AI’s use in healthcare.
Eager to protect citizens, Cox has focused significant efforts on regulating AI, addressing issues like mental health chatbots that might misuse personal data. He expressed the necessity of balancing innovation with children’s safety, as some of his initiatives face legal challenges.
Concerns remain about how potential AI regulations may mirror past criticisms surrounding laws aimed at protecting children on social media. Some fear these laws could infringe on young people’s free expression.
As the tech landscape continues to evolve, Utah’s commitment to a ‘pro-human AI’ framework seeks to shape the future of AI responsibly.
