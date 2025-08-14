Governor Activates Heat Protocol as Connecticut Faces Extreme Temperatures

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont announced today the activation of Connecticut‘s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol due to a forecast predicting dangerously hot and humid conditions next week. The protocol will go into effect at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 11, 2025, and will last until at least 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

According to the National Weather Service, heat index values are expected to surpass 100 degrees, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. This marks the fourth time this year that the protocol has been activated. The initiative aims to protect vulnerable populations from extreme heat.

“The National Weather Service has informed our office that this approaching heat wave may deliver the hottest stretch of weather Connecticut has experienced so far this summer,” said Governor Lamont. “By activating this protocol, we can help ensure that cooling centers open throughout the state and provide a place for people, especially those who are most vulnerable, to get some relief from the severely hot conditions.”

During this protocol activation, state agencies will coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to provide information about cooling centers across Connecticut. Residents in need of a cool space can locate their nearest center by checking online or calling 2-1-1.

The announcement also includes preventative measures for residents. While anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses, certain groups, such as the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, are at higher risk.

Officials advise everyone to stay hydrated and to avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours. Individuals should drink more water than usual, even if they do not feel thirsty, to avoid dehydration. The public is reminded to visit public cooling areas available in various locations around the state.

Attention to safety is paramount as Connecticut prepares for this heat wave.