NC Governor Faces Criticism Over Silence on Ukrainian Refugee’s Murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein spoke out Monday regarding the murder of a Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, who was fatally attacked aboard a train in Charlotte on August 22. Stein’s delayed response came amid significant public backlash after video evidence of the violent incident circulated online over the weekend.

In his post on X, formerly Twitter, Stein expressed his sorrow, stating, ‘I am heartbroken for the family of Iryna Zarutska, who lost their loved one to this senseless act of violence.’ He emphasized the need for increased law enforcement presence, asserting that his proposed budget aims to fund the hiring of more trained police officers to enhance public safety.

The brutal attack, recorded by surveillance cameras, has drawn considerable attention. The video shows 23-year-old Zarutska boarding a Lynx Blue Line train when a man later identified as 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown approached her and began stabbing her, including a severe injury to her neck. Authorities pronounced Zarutska dead at the scene.

Criticism directed at Governor Stein intensified, particularly on social media, as users highlighted discrepancies in his previous responses to other violent incidents. Some pointed out that Stein had been vocal in addressing the death of George Floyd in 2020, contrasting his lack of comments regarding Zarutska’s murder. One journalist noted, ‘@NC_Governor Josh Stein has had nothing to say about the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska.’

Zarutska had fled her war-torn home in Ukraine, seeking safety in the U.S. Sadly, her life was cut short in a random act of violence. Community leaders in Charlotte have now raised concerns about safety on public transit following the attack.

DeCarlos Brown, the suspect, had a troubling history, with records indicating 14 prior arrests. He was taken into custody shortly after the assault, which has escalated discussions about the need for reform in the handling of repeat offenders. Critics argue that his past should have warranted stronger preventative measures.

Officials in Charlotte are now calling for action to improve safety on the city’s transit system. The public’s fears have been further exacerbated by the nature of this incident, prompting local lawmakers to consider urgent measures.