Governor Newsom Extends Wildfire Safety Initiative Amid Ongoing Fire Risks

SACRAMENTO, California — Governor Gavin Newsom today announced an extension of California’s wildfire safety projects aimed at reducing fire risks. The extension allows projects to qualify for the state’s fast-track forest management program until May 1, 2026.

This initiative was initially launched under a March 1, 2025, emergency proclamation following intense firestorms in Los Angeles. Since then, over 200 wildfire safety projects have been fast-tracked statewide, cutting approval times from years to as little as 30 days.

<p"We created this fast-track forest management program to eliminate bureaucracy and accelerate the protection of Californians from wildfires," Newsom said. The extension allows communities, tribes, and land managers more time to initiate projects during the rainy season, which is ideal for conducting safe fire management.

Under this program, 218 projects have been approved, covering more than 40,000 acres across the state. About half of these projects are already underway or completed, including 50 approved projects in Southern California, with 10 in Los Angeles County alone.

California state agencies are working together to streamline the permitting process while maintaining essential environmental protections. This has enabled local governments and organizations to implement critical safety measures more efficiently.

The fast-track initiative is part of a broader strategy that includes ongoing investments in wildfire prevention and ecological resilience. Additionally, a new Statewide Fuels Reduction Environmental Protection Plan (EPP) has been introduced to ensure that safety projects also protect public health and the environment.

This coordinated effort aims to capture the rainy season for beneficial fire practices, such as prescribed burns, which are effective in clearing excess vegetation and preventing future wildfires.

With rising fire risks, Governor Newsom’s administration continues to pursue innovative solutions to manage California’s wildfire crisis through prevention, response, and recovery strategies.