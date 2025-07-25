Governor Shapiro Criticizes Mamdani for Antisemitic Rhetoric Response

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro criticized New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for not condemning rhetoric deemed “blatantly antisemitic” during his campaign. Shapiro, a Democrat, expressed these concerns in an interview, emphasizing the need for leaders to address such issues directly.

“I’ll say this about Mamdani or any other leader,” Shapiro said. “If you want to lead New York, or anywhere in the United States, you have to speak and act with moral clarity. When supporters say blatantly antisemitic things, you can’t leave room for that.”

Shapiro’s remarks followed Mamdani’s controversial comments and responses during his primary campaign. Critics allege that Mamdani’s actions showed insufficient condemnation of extremist supporters. “He seemed to run a campaign that excited New Yorkers but left open far too much space for extremists,” Shapiro noted.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander defended Mamdani, stating, “Let’s be clear: Zohran Mamdani won the votes of a large majority of NYC Democrats, including thousands of proud Jews,” adding that Mamdani is committed to combating antisemitism.

Democratic leadership has hesitated to endorse Mamdani due to concerns regarding his comments about Israel, particularly his refusal to condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada.”

Even as Mamdani received backlash, he clarified his position, indicating he would discourage the use of the phrase after meeting with Jewish leaders. His critics in Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and others, have withheld support, reflecting broader concerns within the party.

As Mamdani’s candidacy progresses toward the November election, debates about his platform, which includes economic reforms, continue to unfold. He recently faced former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has announced an independent mayoral bid.