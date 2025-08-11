Governor Shapiro Pushes for SEPTA Funding to Prevent Service Cuts

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Governor Josh Shapiro visited the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) headquarters on Sunday to urge lawmakers to pass a critical funding bill for mass transit. SEPTA faces a $213 million budget deficit, prompting concern over planned service cuts that could begin on August 24.

Shapiro emphasized the urgency, stating, “We are not in times where we can afford to wait. It’s time to have recurring long-term revenue for SEPTA and for other mass transit agencies across Pennsylvania.” He was joined by SEPTA leadership, union representatives, and riders, highlighting the widespread impact of potential service reductions.

Without a funding deal, SEPTA plans to cut 55 bus routes and five regional rail lines, with 66 stations also slated to close. Shapiro noted that one million transit riders will be affected by these cuts. “Everyone will feel this. We do not want to make these devastating changes,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer.

The Pennsylvania House has passed the mass transit funding bill four times; however, the Senate has not yet acted. The bill proposed includes $300 million in funding. Democratic House Chairman Jordan Harris is optimistic about passing it again soon.

Republican Senator Joe Pittman announced that the Senate will reconvene on Tuesday to address the matter. He stated, “We understand the importance of finding commonsense solutions for all Pennsylvanians.” SEPTA has set a deadline of August 14 for legislative action to avoid cuts.

Local riders expressed concern about the timing of the cuts coinciding with the start of the school year. Autumn Fingerhood, a mother from Northeast Philadelphia, emphasized the cuts’ potential impact on her daughter’s education and job opportunities. “I rely on SEPTA; it has been very reliable for me,” she said.

Governor Shapiro reinforced the economic implications of fully funding SEPTA, linking it to supporting over 26,000 jobs and generating more than $4 billion for the state’s economy. “Mass transit is critical to get people to work and students to school,” he said. “The time to act is right now.”

With looming cuts just days away, SEPTA riders and transit advocates are hopeful for a resolution.