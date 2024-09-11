Governor Tim Walz’s Education Policies Under Scrutiny

On September 10, 2024, attention turned to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz amidst growing concerns over his education policies as he campaigns for the vice presidency alongside Kamala Harris.

In May 2023, Walz, along with the Democratic majority in the Minnesota legislature, passed a $2 billion education bill criticized for allocating funds to left-wing education initiatives. Key provisions included mandates for distributing feminine hygiene products in boys’ bathrooms for grades 4-12 and establishing ‘ethnic studies’ courses to commence in the 2027-2028 school year.

Education policy expert Stanley Kurtz described the ethnic studies curriculum as a form of ‘race-based neo-Marxism,’ arguing that it encourages students to reject and rethink the foundational principles of American governance. The law aims to introduce discussions on contemporary systems of oppression, which critics claim rebrands Critical Race Theory under a new guise.

Additionally, Governor Walz has mandated that this ideology permeate various subjects, affecting everything from math to reading. His approach is reportedly more radical than comparable measures taken by California‘s Governor Gavin Newsom.

Despite declines in Minnesota’s academic performance, with proficiency rates in reading and math dropping from 59% and 55% to 50% and 45.5%, respectively, Walz continues to support measures perceived as indoctrination rather than educational reform.

Furthermore, he has opposed parental efforts to restrict access to age-inappropriate materials in school libraries. A recent law prohibits the banning or restricting of access to materials based merely on the viewpoints or messages they convey, which educators may interpret as permission to include graphic content.

Walz’s tenure has also been marked by alignment with national teachers’ unions and prolonged school closures during the pandemic. His association with such groups like the National Education Association raises concerns about potential federal support for his educational policies if he assumes office alongside Harris.