2026 Governors Ball Announces Lineup and Spotify Presale Features

New York City, NY – The 2026 Governors Ball has announced its star-studded lineup set to take place June 5 through June 7 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Headliners for this year’s festival include Lorde, Stray Kids, and A$AP Rocky, along with over 60 other artists.

The festival continues to be a prominent event on the summer music circuit, showcasing a diverse array of musical genres including hip-hop, pop, K-pop, rock, and EDM. Besides the headliners, notable acts like Major Lazer, Baby Keem, Kali Uchis, and Jennie from Blackpink will also perform.

Along with the artist announcements, Spotify is launching a new feature to enhance fan experiences. This feature analyzes users’ listening habits and connects them to the festival lineup, helping fans discover artists they may not know yet. Users will receive a custom “Festival Persona,” such as “The Seeker,” “The Crowd Favorite,” or “The Wristband Veteran” based on their musical preferences.

This personalized experience also generates a custom playlist, pairing top artists from the lineup with emerging acts predicted to match users’ tastes. Fans can showcase their Festival Persona on social media through custom cards, mimicking the popular Spotify Wrapped feature.

The SMS Presale begins January 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET, giving fans an early opportunity to secure their tickets at lower prices. Ticket prices are expected to rise at 11 a.m. the same day during the public on-sale. PIT VIEWING tickets will also be available, offering exclusive viewing areas at the three stages throughout the festival.

Music lovers can sign up for the presale passcode on the Governors Ball website to ensure they can grab their tickets as they go on sale.