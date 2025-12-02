Grace Rowley Leads NYU to First National Cross Country Title

New York, NY — Former North Allegheny cross country and track athlete Grace Rowley became a national champion at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on November 22nd. Rowley, a junior at New York University, made a remarkable move in the race, passing 59 runners in the second 1,000 meters to secure her position.

Rowley finished with a time of 21:20.0, earning her eighth place overall and All-American status. Her effort played a key role in NYU‘s victory, marking the first national title for the women’s cross country team.

The Violets previously achieved second place in 2023 and fourth place in the season before that. Team members celebrated the win on social media, with NYU Athletics tweeting, “For the first time ever, Women’s Cross Country are National Champions!”

Before the championships, Rowley had already performed well in earlier contests, finishing fourth individually at a previous meet with a time of 21:19.6. This season has been a testament to her hard work and dedication.

Rowley’s achievements this season not only highlight her personal excellence but also signify a major milestone for NYU in college athletics.