Grace Van Patten Discusses Portrayal of Amanda Knox in Hulu Series

LOS ANGELES, CA – Grace Van Patten is ready to take the world by storm with her portrayal of Amanda Knox in the new Hulu limited series, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which premieres on August 20.

Van Patten, who has gained recognition for her role in The Tell Me Lies, shared her excitement at the premiere of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on August 19. “It’s gonna be crazy,” she told E! News, teasing viewers about the upcoming drama, particularly how her character, Lucy, navigates her complicated relationships.

The series focuses on Knox’s harrowing experience after being wrongfully convicted of murder in Italy in 2007, a story that Van Patten has been eager to tell. “I’m so thankful that I was able to be a part of the opportunity for Amanda to reclaim her story. I’ve never felt so fulfilled after a job,” she said.

Grace’s connection to Knox deepened, as the real-life Amanda serves as an executive producer on the series. “It feels like such a huge collaboration,” Garcia reflected, emphasizing that her portrayal is not just acting, but an essential storytelling responsibility.

Amanda Knox herself expressed pride in Van Patten’s work, saying, “She really truly captured what it was like for me to be going through this, all of the emotions. I’m so proud of her.”

Van Patten also shared how it felt to play someone who experienced trauma similar to Knox’s real life. “It felt so much bigger and more important than just a role. We were all helping somebody reclaim their story,” she noted.

Filming largely occurred in Rome and Budapest, where the crew painstakingly recreated the house where Knox lived. “We shot in remarkable detail,” Van Patten explained of the production process.

While portraying Knox at ages 20 and 35 presented challenges, it also granted her opportunities to explore deeper emotional layers of the character. “It was important for me to show accurately how she felt,” Van Patten said, reflecting on her preparation which included direct conversations with Knox.

Van Patten was clear about her hopes for audience reactions to the series. “I really hope people leave with a perspective based on facts and not biases,” she said. The series aims to provide a truthful account of Knox’s life that counters earlier misrepresentation in the media.

As the premiere date approaches, anticipation for the series grows. Van Patten’s dedication to Knox’s story has created a powerful narrative that invites viewers to reconsider preconceived notions surrounding this real-life tragedy.