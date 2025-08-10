Entertainment
Gracie Abrams Covers Taylor Swift at Los Angeles Concert Surprise
LOS ANGELES, CA — Gracie Abrams surprised fans at her concert on August 7 by performing Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”. The event took place at the Kia Forum during the B-stage segment of her Secret of Us Tour.
Abrams, who has collaborated with Swift in the past, expressed her gratitude for their friendship before starting the song. “I was talking to her earlier today,” Abrams shared. “It just is not lost on me that the reason that a lot of us know each other is because I got to meet many of you through doing the Eras Tour with Taylor.”
She continued, “I wanted to sing a song for you that I’ll forever wish I wrote, if you’ve got 10 minutes.” As Abrams played a small red keyboard, concert-goers joined in, singing every word of Swift’s heartfelt lyrics. The crowd was particularly vocal during the song’s emotional bridge: “Maybe we got lost in translation, maybe I asked for too much…”
This performance comes eight months after Swift’s Eras Tour concluded in December 2023, where Abrams served as the opening act. Their tour experience sparked a friendship and collaboration on the track “Us,” from Abrams’ debut album, The Secret of Us.
In a recent interview, Abrams mentioned how Swift’s influence has helped keep her grounded in the music industry. “I’ve learned a lot from her… It helps right-size my own s–t,” she stated.
As Abrams approaches the end of her tour, she has five additional shows left before concluding on August 27 in Mexico City. Fans eagerly awaited the moment to hear her heartfelt rendition of Swift’s hit.
