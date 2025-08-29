Graham Platner Launches Senate Bid Against Susan Collins, Advocating for Working-Class Politics

SULLIVAN, Maine — Graham Platner, a former Marine and oysterman, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Susan Collins. His campaign gained traction this week after a personal post on X, which featured a throwback photo from high school, resonated with many, amassing over 4.5 million views.

In the post, Platner shared an image of himself as a high school student, alongside a caption referencing his classmates’ prediction that he would ‘start a revolution.’ Now in his thirties, with a bearded appearance and tattoos, he has pronounced that it will take something revolutionary to address issues facing America today.

“I did four infantry tours in the Marine Corps and the Army,” Platner stated in a recent campaign video, where he showcased himself chopping wood and operating a fishing boat. “I’m not afraid to name an enemy, and the enemy is the oligarchy — the billionaires and the politicians who sell us out.” Platner directly criticized Collins, calling her moderation a “fake charade.”

Democrats consider Collins’s seat vital for regaining control of the Senate in 2026. However, despite significant funding in previous elections, such as Sara Gideon‘s campaign in 2020, Democrats have struggled against Collins, who consistently outperformed expectations.

Platner believes that the party’s establishment candidates have failed to inspire the working-class voters, citing a disconnect that has led many to support far-right candidates. “Most Trump supporters I know think that the system is screwing them,” he remarked, underscoring a sentiment he believes is shared across political lines.

His military background informs his positions; after witnessing the devastating impact of U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, he grew disillusioned with what he described as “military adventurism,” which he claims benefits defense contractors at the expense of working-class Americans.

Upon returning home to Sullivan, Platner began working in the oyster-farming industry, but he became increasingly frustrated by rising healthcare costs and the struggle of his community affected by economic hardship. “This isn’t a vanity project,” he stated about his Senate campaign. “I care about the community that has cared for me.”

Platner’s platform echoes progressive proposals such as Medicare for All and federal housing support, but he avoids labels like “liberal” or “leftie.” He insists on a unifying approach, focusing on shared concerns rather than political polarization.

His commitment to marginalized communities is evident in his support for federal LGBTQ anti-discrimination legislation and immigrant rights. “I’m tired of politicians using small groups of people as a punching bag,” he added, advocating for compassion and inclusion in political discourse.

As Platner continues to engage with voters, he expresses a zeal to revitalize the spirit of working-class politics in America. “We need to give people hope,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of fighting for the needs of everyday citizens from the ground up.