Grammarly Acquires Email Tool Superhuman to Enhance AI Offering

San Francisco, CA – Grammarly has announced its acquisition of Superhuman, an email productivity tool, as part of its strategy to expand into artificial intelligence services. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Superhuman, known for its efficiency features that assist users in composing emails, was last valued at $825 million in 2021 and currently generates approximately $35 million a year. The acquisition aligns with Grammarly’s goals to grow beyond grammar checking into a comprehensive AI-powered productivity suite.

Grammarly’s executives, including CEO Arachu Mehrotra, emphasized that Superhuman will continue to operate under its brand, leveraging increased resources to enhance its AI capabilities. “The Superhuman product, team, and brand will continue,” Mehrotra said. “It’s a very well-used product by tens of thousands of people, and we want to see them continue to make progress.”

Superhuman’s CEO, Rahul Vohra, mentioned that joining Grammarly would allow the team to invest further in AI and develop new tools. About 100 Superhuman employees will transition to Grammarly under the deal.

Grammarly previously secured $1 billion in funding to scale its sales and marketing efforts. This move indicates the company’s commitment to enhancing its AI features, reflected in the growing user base of its existing AI assistant, which supports over 40 million users globally.

The announcement comes as industries increasingly adopt AI technologies to improve productivity and efficiency in the workplace. With this acquisition, Grammarly aims to strengthen its position as a leader in AI-powered productivity solutions.