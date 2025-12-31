2026 Grammy Nominees: Record and Song of the Year Lists Nearly Identical

Los Angeles, CA — As Recording Academy voters review the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards, they will note a rare overlap in the nominees for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Seven of the eight songs nominated for Record of the Year are also nominated for Song of the Year.

The only exceptions are Chappell Roan’s “The Subway,” which is nominated for Record of the Year but not for Song of the Year, and HUNTR/X’s “Golden,” which is nominated for Song of the Year but not for Record of the Year. The nominees include popular tracks like Bad Bunny’s “DtMF,” Billie Eilish’s “Wildflower,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “luther” featuring SZA.

This year marks a significant moment; it is the first time in over a decade that there is only one difference between the two lists. Traditionally, Record of the Year celebrates the production of a song, while Song of the Year honors the songwriting, with the former awarded to artists and producers and the latter to songwriters alone.

Since the inaugural Grammy ceremony in 1959, only once have the nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year completely overlapped, which occurred in 1973. The Academy has recorded fewer than five occasions where there have been no more than one difference between the two categories over the years.

As the final voting period closes on January 5, industry experts are eagerly watching how this unique situation will affect the outcomes of the prestigious awards.