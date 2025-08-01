Entertainment
Grammy-Winning Artist Flaco Jimenez Dies at 86
SAN ANTONIO – Flaco Jimenez, the Grammy Award-winning musical artist, has died at the age of 86, his family announced on social media late Thursday night.
“It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez,” the post read. “He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely.”
Jimenez, a San Antonio native, was celebrated for his contributions to Tejano music. He often performed at local events, including the Tejano Conjunto Festival, continuing his musical journey well into his 80s.
Known as a champion of traditional conjunto music and Tex-Mex culture, Jimenez gained recognition for his innovation and collaborations with various artists. He received multiple Grammy Awards throughout his career, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.
In a Facebook post, the family expressed their gratitude to Jimenez’s fans and friends, saying, “Thank you to all of his fans and friends—those who cherished his music. And a big thank you for all of the memories. His legacy will live on through his music and all of his fans.”
The family is requesting privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their beloved father.
