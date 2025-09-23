Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James dies in plane crash at 57

Franklin, North Carolina – Brett James, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter with 27 No. 1 songs, died Thursday in a plane crash. He was 57. The small-engine plane went down in Macon County around 3 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. All three people on board the aircraft lost their lives.

Musicians and friends mourned James on social media. Country star Jason Aldean expressed his sorrow, saying, “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my friend Brett James tonight. I had nothing but love and respect for that guy and he helped change my life.” He added that he was honored to have known and worked with James.

Jonathan Cain, a guitarist for Journey, also paid tribute. He wrote, “Heartbroken with the news my friend and legendary songwriter, Brett James has died in a plane crash. I was blessed to see what an amazing man of family and community he was while I lived in Nashville. Brett James will truly be missed.”

Born in 1966, James launched his music career as a solo artist in 1995 when he signed with Arista Nashville’s imprint Career Records. He released his self-titled debut album that year and charted three singles on the Hot Country Songs chart.

James later shifted to songwriting, penning hits for artists such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Kenny Chesney, and Martina McBride. His first No. 1 hit was “Who I Am” by Jessica Andrews in 2001. He won a Grammy Award for Best Country Song for “Jesus, Take The Wheel” by Carrie Underwood, which topped the charts.

In addition to his Grammy, James was named ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year twice and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020. Over his career, he wrote more than 300 major-label tracks, including “Blessed” by McBride and “It’s America” for Rodney Atkins.

The Nashville Songwriters Association International expressed their shock at his passing, stating, “The NSAI family is stunned by the death of board member and legendary songwriter Brett James. The loss is profound.”