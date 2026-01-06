Granada Hosts Rayo Vallecano in Copa del Rey Clash

Granada, Spain — La Liga team Granada will face Rayo Vallecano in a Copa del Rey match on January 6, 2026. This game was postponed from December due to Rayo’s participation in the Conference League.

Granada aims to advance to the Copa del Rey’s last 16 for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals in the 2020-21 season. They began their campaign with a 5-1 win against Roda, followed by a narrow 1-0 victory over Tenerife. However, they have struggled recently, going winless in four matches, including a 3-2 loss to Almeria.

Currently, Granada sits in the relegation zone of La Liga, with 21 points from 20 games. They are desperate to avoid dropping to the third tier for the first time since 2009-10. Despite their league struggles, winning the Copa del Rey could provide a much-needed boost of confidence. Granada last beat Rayo in December 2013 with a 2-0 victory.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, is competing in three tournaments, including their first European campaign in over two decades. They secured a 3-0 win over Drita in their last Conference League match, placing them in sixth position. In the Copa del Rey, they won 6-1 against CD Yuncos and narrowly escaped elimination with a last-minute equalizer against Real Avila.

Despite their European success, Rayo’s league performance has been disappointing, with eight games without a win. They are currently 14th in La Liga, just three points above the relegation zone. Their goal for this match is to secure a place in the Copa del Rey’s next round.

Granada will likely miss key players due to injury, including their defender and goalkeeper, who is currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations. Rayo may also field a changed lineup, with several players dealing with fitness issues.

With a rich history in head-to-head contests, Rayo has won nine of their last 11 matches against Granada, making them the favorites despite being the away team.

The match is set for Tuesday evening, with both teams looking to secure a crucial victory in the knockout round.