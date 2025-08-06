Granbury, Texas, Repairs Major Water Main Break; Restrictions Lifted

GRANBURY, Texas — A significant water main break beneath U.S. Highway Business 377 near the Brazos River bridge has been repaired, city officials announced Tuesday afternoon. The break led to a disaster declaration and strict water restrictions for residents.

The city stated that the repair process was complex, but staff worked diligently over the weekend to complete the project. In a social media post, officials expressed gratitude, saying, “All water usage may return to normal; all water restrictions are lifted. Thank you for your patience during this difficult time.”

City Deputy Manager Michael Ross explained that the pipe, installed in the late 1980s, had likely shifted over time, resulting in the rupture. City staff detected pooling water at the site on July 25, with the leak surfacing fully on July 27.

Despite the break, recent water quality testing confirmed that Granbury‘s water remains safe to drink. City officials issued the disaster declaration to protect the public water system and enforce water conservation measures. Initially, repairs were expected to be completed by August 10, but the timeline was expedited due to the team’s efforts.

Under the mandatory water restrictions, residents were prohibited from washing vehicles at home and watering lawns. Commercial car washes were allowed to operate during specified hours. Ross noted that police were monitoring compliance but had not yet issued any citations, only warnings.

As part of water conservation efforts, the city turned off all fountains and irrigation to a neighborhood park found to be non-compliant. Neighborhood residents, like Janice Thompson, expressed their commitment to following the water-saving guidelines, even while tending to their gardens.

The city reiterated the importance of maintaining water pressure for emergency services and ensuring reliable drinking water. As the repairs concluded, Granbury officials thanked the community for their cooperation and understanding.