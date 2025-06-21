News
Grand-Duc Henri Celebrates 25 Years of Reign with Special Exhibition
Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Grand-Duc Henri celebrated his 25 years on the throne with a special exhibition at POST Luxembourg, showcasing a collection of stamps that commemorate significant events in his life.
The exhibit, titled “Grand-Duc Henri: A Reign, An Era,” was unveiled days before national festivities set for June 21-23. The Grand-Duc expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating it touched him deeply.
During the exhibition, the Luxembourg postal service highlighted the issuance of commemorative stamps since 1955, marking events from births to marriages in the Grand-Duc’s family. “It’s important to recognize the milestones of our history through philately,” said a representative from POST Luxembourg.
In a recent interview with students from the European School of Mamer, the Grand-Duc reflected on the changes during his reign. “When I became Grand-Duc, the population was about 450,000. Now, we are at 660,000. This immigration has played a vital role in our economic growth,” he noted.
As the Grand-Duke prepares for his future, he shared his desires to focus more on family and grandchildren. He stressed the importance of balancing ecological concerns with economic development. “It’s essential to work with the people for a sustainable future,” Henri declared.
Grande-Duchesse Maria Teresa also highlighted the challenges faced while balancing royal duties and family life, acknowledging the sacrifices made for their country.
Only four rulers in Luxembourg’s history have reigned for 25 years or more, including Grand-Duchess Charlotte and Grand-Duke Jean, making Henri’s milestone notable.
