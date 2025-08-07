Grand Haven Becomes Purple Heart Community Ahead of National Day

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Ahead of National Purple Heart Day, Grand Haven and its neighboring cities, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg, have officially declared themselves “Purple Heart Cities.” This decision comes as a salute to service members who made significant sacrifices for freedom.

The resolutions were signed by all three cities during recent council meetings. Grand Haven’s resolution was passed unanimously on Monday following a presentation by historian Dr. Chris Petras.

“I don’t think there’s a single service individual in the military that desires to receive this medal, but they accept it. It is only awarded for those who are wounded in action, died of wounds received in action, or were killed in action,” Petras said.

During the meeting, Grand Haven Mayor Bob Monetza read the resolution aloud. The document expressed gratitude for the bravery and resilience of military personnel from Grand Haven as well as across the nation.

The resolution highlights the importance of the Purple Heart Medal, which was first established by General George Washington on August 7, 1782. It recognizes military members who have been injured or killed in combat.

“We recognize National Purple Heart Day on August 7 as a day to remember those who have honorably served and made sacrifices for our freedoms,” the resolution stated.

As part of this proclamation, Mayor Monetza officially designated August 7 as Purple Heart Day in Grand Haven, reinforcing the community’s commitment to honoring those who have served.