WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered prosecutors to investigate allegations of a conspiracy related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. This decision comes after a referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The Justice Department is expected to present evidence to a grand jury after a source familiar with the matter revealed Bondi’s directive. The grand jury will consider whether there is enough evidence to support any potential indictments.

Gabbard, who declassified documents last month, claims that the Obama administration mischaracterized intelligence concerning Russia’s activities aimed at Trump during the election. She alleges that this amounts to a conspiracy against Trump by Democratic officials.

“The evidence shows a coordinated effort to undermine Trump’s presidency,” Gabbard said during a press briefing. “We need to investigate what really happened.”

The allegations suggest that former President Barack Obama and officials in his administration misused intelligence to falsely tie Trump to Russian interference. Democrats, however, maintain that the U.S. intelligence community concluded Russia sought to affect the election in favor of Trump by targeting Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Fox News reported that former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey may be at the center of this investigation, although they have denied any wrongdoing.

Half of Trump’s presidency was dominated by investigations into whether he colluded with Russia. The Mueller report ultimately found no proof of such coordination. Nonetheless, the recent declassification of documents related to the initial FBI probe has spurred renewed debate and controversy.

Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation found major flaws in the initial probe but did not refute evidence of Russian interference, which included hacking Democratic emails and running a social media influence campaign. The grand jury’s potential action highlights ongoing tensions regarding the political implications of the Russia inquiry.

As details unfold, sources indicate that Bondi is taking Gabbard’s referral seriously, citing clear cause for investigation. The Justice Department is currently reviewing evidence and determining next steps.