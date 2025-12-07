Politics
Grand Jury Rejects Indictment Against Letitia James in Mortgage Fraud Case
Norfolk, Virginia – Federal prosecutors faced a setback on Thursday when a grand jury rejected a new indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James. This decision follows a judge’s previous dismissal of charges related to mortgage fraud.
The case stemmed from allegations that James committed bank fraud and made false statements during the purchase of a home in Norfolk in 2020. The issues emerged after U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled that the charges were invalid due to the unlawful appointment of the acting U.S. attorney, Lindsey Halligan, who presented the case.
According to sources close to the matter, prosecutors returned to a grand jury after the court’s directive but were unable to secure an indictment. This situation is another instance of pushback against high-profile prosecutions that have been politically charged under President Donald Trump.
James, who has denied any wrongdoing, criticized what she described as the weaponization of the justice system against political opponents. In a statement, she declared, “It is time for this unchecked weaponization of our justice system to stop.” Her attorney, Abbe Lowell, echoed this sentiment, calling the grand jury’s decision a crucial moment for the rule of law.
The previous indictments against James and former FBI Director James Comey became contentious, as Trump’s administration applied significant pressure to pursue charges against them. Critics have argued that these actions reflect a political motive behind the prosecutions.
In light of the grand jury’s rejection, it’s unclear how the Justice Department will proceed. Prosecutors are reportedly considering another attempt to indict James and Comey, although concerns about the statute of limitations linger, which could affect the outcome.
Legal experts are watching closely, noting that any renewed charges would likely face substantial challenges. The continuing fallout from this case may reshape how the Justice Department approaches politically sensitive prosecutions in the future.
