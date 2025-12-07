Politics
Grand Jury Rejects New Indictment Against AG Letitia James
Norfolk, Virginia – A grand jury has declined to return new mortgage fraud indictments against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday, marking a setback for the Justice Department. This comes after a federal judge dismissed previous charges against James, stating the prosecutor was unlawfully appointed.
The grand jury’s decision follows a motion from prosecutors who sought to refile the indictment against James, a frequent target of political attacks from former President Donald Trump. Key details were highlighted by anonymous sources familiar with the Justice Department’s strategy.
James was initially charged with bank fraud related to a home purchase in 2020. Prosecutors alleged that she misused a loan by renting out the property instead of using it as her second home. Lindsey Halligan, appointed amidst political pressure, presented this case to the grand jury.
In response to the grand jury’s decision, James stated, “It is time for this unchecked weaponization of our justice system to stop.” Her attorney, Abbe Lowell, echoed these sentiments, calling the indictment efforts a “shocking assault on the rule of law.”
The judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, criticized the appointments made by the Trump administration, leading to the case’s dismissal. His ruling underscores procedural issues affecting future legal actions.
The grand jury’s rejection is unusual; typically, grand juries tend to side with prosecutors. The Justice Department plans to reassess its approach, though sources suggest it may face further hurdles in re-indicting James, particularly due to potential statute-of-limits issues.
This dismissal follows years of legal battles involving James, who has previously investigated Trump. As the rhetoric surrounding these cases intensifies, the implications for the Justice Department’s prosecutorial credibility remain uncertain.
Recent Posts
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration