Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Delayed to May 2026

NEW YORK, NY — Rockstar Games has confirmed that the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been pushed back to May 26, 2026. This eagerly anticipated title, set to return players to Vice City, was initially slated for a Fall 2025 launch.

In a recent statement, Rockstar expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming excitement surrounding the new entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team,” the post read.

The delay allows developers extra time to enhance the game, with Rockstar emphasizing that quality is their primary concern. “With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” the statement continued.

Fans are buzzing about the details that have emerged so far, including the dual protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who are depicted in the newly released trailers. They are expected to navigate the chaotic landscape of Vice City while facing challenges that reflect the darker aspects of the city.

In addition to the story highlights, Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, it will not be accessible for PS4 or Xbox One at launch.

The first trailer for GTA 6, which revealed scenes set in the sun-soaked streets of Vice City, has also dropped earlier than expected, showcasing key gameplay elements and hints of the storyline, drawing comparisons to classic crime duos.

The lengthy development period, combined with the recent delays, has heightened expectations within the gaming community. As players prepare for the game’s arrival, they remain hopeful for further insights and updates from Rockstar leading up to the release date.