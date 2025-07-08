El Grande Americano Set for WWE Raw Debut Amid Injury Speculation

Providence, Rhode Island — WWE has confirmed that El Grande Americano will compete on the July 7 episode of WWE Raw. This match marks the return of the masked superstar, whose identity is widely speculated to be Chad Gable. This will be his first appearance since WWE Money in the Bank.

El Grande Americano’s participation comes as a surprise to many fans, especially after Gable was sidelined due to an injury that required surgery after an attack from Penta. Many initially thought Gable might disappear from the ring entirely, but he was seen backstage last week, hinting at a continuation of his storyline.

“I’ll be back quicker than you can say GRACIAS!” Gable posted, indicating his eagerness to return despite not having a set timeline for recovery. The appearance of El Grande Americano suggests the WWE Speed Championship, which Gable currently holds, will not be vacated during this period.

The venue for tonight’s Raw event is the Amica Mutual Pavilion, with the show set to start at 8 p.m. ET. The lineup includes other exciting matches, such as Becky Lynch speaking, Roxanne Perez facing Kairi Sane, and Sami Zayn taking on Bron Breakker.

Fans are eager to see whether Ludwig Kaiser, who portrayed the character in a brief backstage segment last week, will continue to take on the role of El Grande Americano. This adds another layer to the ongoing storylines within WWE, as the identity of the luchador keeps fans guessing.

As anticipation builds, tonight’s Raw promises to be a thrilling event for WWE enthusiasts.