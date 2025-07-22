El Grande Americano Wins Again, Remains Undefeated

Birmingham, Alabama — El Grande Americano continued his winning streak on WWE Main Event last week, defeating Austin Theory in a match taped at Legacy Arena. The bout took place on Monday, further establishing Americano’s dominance in the ring.

While fans rallied behind Theory, it was clear that Grayson Waller, Theory’s partner, felt frustrated by the crowd’s reaction. “Wrestling fans love mediocrity,” Waller tweeted, showcasing his irritation.

In contrast, Americano’s entrance got a mixed response. Some fans danced to his Mariachi rendition of “Stars and Stripes Forever.” With an eye-catching style that blends elements of matador and lucha libre setups, Americano captivated the audience as he made his way to the ring.

Once the match began, Americano’s flashy technique shone through. He toyed with Theory and showcased his athleticism with a hammerlock and impressive footwork. Even when Theory attempted a counter, Americano landed on his feet and executed a sharp chop, followed by a stunning blockbuster neckbreaker.

Despite the crowd’s chants for Theory, Americano skillfully countered his moves, dodging the A-Town Down by reaching for the ropes. In a critical moment, Americano used a foreign object from his mask before delivering a flying headbutt. With the referee distracted, he took advantage to secure the win with a second headbutt.

This victory kept Americano’s singles record flawless, reflecting his 2-0 status in place of the original El Grande Americano, Chad Gable, who previously went 6-0. Although announcer Blake Howard mentioned a noticeable change in Americano’s appearance, he stopped short of confirming that Kaiser was behind the mask.