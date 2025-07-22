Sports
El Grande Americano Wins Again, Remains Undefeated
Birmingham, Alabama — El Grande Americano continued his winning streak on WWE Main Event last week, defeating Austin Theory in a match taped at Legacy Arena. The bout took place on Monday, further establishing Americano’s dominance in the ring.
While fans rallied behind Theory, it was clear that Grayson Waller, Theory’s partner, felt frustrated by the crowd’s reaction. “Wrestling fans love mediocrity,” Waller tweeted, showcasing his irritation.
In contrast, Americano’s entrance got a mixed response. Some fans danced to his Mariachi rendition of “Stars and Stripes Forever.” With an eye-catching style that blends elements of matador and lucha libre setups, Americano captivated the audience as he made his way to the ring.
Once the match began, Americano’s flashy technique shone through. He toyed with Theory and showcased his athleticism with a hammerlock and impressive footwork. Even when Theory attempted a counter, Americano landed on his feet and executed a sharp chop, followed by a stunning blockbuster neckbreaker.
Despite the crowd’s chants for Theory, Americano skillfully countered his moves, dodging the A-Town Down by reaching for the ropes. In a critical moment, Americano used a foreign object from his mask before delivering a flying headbutt. With the referee distracted, he took advantage to secure the win with a second headbutt.
This victory kept Americano’s singles record flawless, reflecting his 2-0 status in place of the original El Grande Americano, Chad Gable, who previously went 6-0. Although announcer Blake Howard mentioned a noticeable change in Americano’s appearance, he stopped short of confirming that Kaiser was behind the mask.
Recent Posts
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation