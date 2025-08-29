Grandfather Charged for Allegedly Drugging Granddaughters’ Ice Cream

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — A 66-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly drugging Dairy Queen Blizzards given to his two granddaughters. James Yokeley flagged down a Wilmington Police officer at a Sheetz gas station on August 8 and reported that his granddaughters had discovered pills in their ice cream purchased at a Dairy Queen on Oleander Drive.

Medical personnel examined the girls and confirmed they had not ingested the pills. According to the Wilmington Police Department (WPD), field testing identified the blue pressed pills as containing MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, and cocaine.

Sarah Whisenant, the owner of the Dairy Queen, stated that Yokeley ordered the Blizzards shortly before closing time on August 3, and emphasized that she did not recognize him or his granddaughters. “Thank goodness we had video,” Whisenant said, referring to the security footage that showed Yokeley placing the pills into the ice cream.

Yokeley has been charged with two counts of felony contaminating food or drink with a controlled substance, child abuse, and possession of Schedule I narcotics. He appeared in court on August 27, waiving his right to a court-appointed attorney, and is prohibited from contacting the two children involved.

Previously, Yokeley served as the chair of the Surry County Board of Elections, a position he resigned after the arrest. In a statement, the North Carolina State Board of Elections acknowledged the charges against Yokeley and expressed their commitment to support the Surry County Board in maintaining its operations.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities confirming that this is an unusual incident. “Unfortunately, things you least expect can happen,” said WPD in a statement, praising the children’s awareness that prevented ingestion of the drugs.